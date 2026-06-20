In the historical dispute between Poland and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drawn a line under the matter and returned a controversial medal to Warsaw. He understands that the Order of the White Eagle is a special honor, Zelenskyy wrote on X. “It is a symbol of the highest trust bestowed by the Republic of Poland.” Such a symbol requires merit, but also respect for the values that form the foundation of society. A number of previous presidents also declined the order in protest.

“If, therefore, the view prevails that this special symbol may remain with (Empress) Catherine II, (Italian dictator) Benito Mussolini, and (former German Chancellor) Gerhard Schröder, then we in Ukraine have no objection,” Zelenskyy continued. At the same time, he struck a conciliatory tone. Ukraine would remain open “to all meaningful forms of cooperation” in order to avoid conflicting interpretations of the difficult and painful chapters of their shared past.

This comes in the wake of Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s decision to strip Zelenskyy of the “Order of the White Eagle” amid a dispute over history. “At the time, we believed that the Order of the White Eagle, awarded in 2023, was intended for the Ukrainian people and the army,” Zelenskyy wrote. That is how it had been explained at the time. “Today, I returned the order to the Polish president.” Zelenskyy and Ukrainian media posted photos from the mailroom of the Presidential Office in Kyiv showing the order, packaged and addressed to Nawrocki.

In a statement, the Polish president had asserted that the revocation was “not directed against the Ukrainian nation” and did not alter the strategic orientation of Polish security policy.

Head of the Presidential Office Also Plans to Return Polish Award

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, also intends to return a Polish state award. He is renouncing the Gold Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, which he was awarded last year, he wrote this morning on Telegram. Budanov described Nawrocki’s action as an unfriendly gesture toward the Ukrainian people and a gift to Russia, the aggressor. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had also announced his intention to return an award.

Former Presidents Also Decline Poland’s Order

In protest against Nawrocki’s decision, former Ukrainian heads of state have renounced the honors. In the evening, according to media reports, Ukraine’s former President Leonid Kuchma (1994–2005) also announced that he was renouncing the Order of the White Eagle, which he had received in 1997. He expressed his conviction that this “unfriendly move” by President Nawrocki could not destroy the friendship between the two countries. Former President Viktor Yushchenko (2005–2010) also announced that he would renounce the award. Petro Poroshenko (2014–2019) also joined the ranks, describing Nawrocki’s decision as “wrong and unjust toward the Ukrainian people.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had called on Nawrocki and Zelenskyy on Friday to exercise restraint. “The conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases (Kremlin leader Vladimir) Putin and shocks our allies,” he wrote on X. The dispute is escalating just under a week before a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Gdańsk, Poland.

Zelenskyy Sparked Controversy with Nickname for Army Unit

Zelenskyy had been awarded Poland’s highest honor in 2023 by Nawrocki’s predecessor, Andrzej Duda, to underscore the friendship between Poland and Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression against Kyiv.

Zelenskyy had sparked the dispute in late May when he gave an army unit the nickname “Heroes of the UPA.” Kyiv honors the memory of the underground fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) because they resisted Soviet rule after World War II. During the war, however, these armed groups carried out massacres of tens of thousands of Poles and Jews in what is now western Ukraine.