Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned his fellow citizens of new massive attacks by Russian forces. In light of the attacks already recorded on the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, Russia is preparing for new attacks overnight, Zelenskyy said in his evening video address. “Please take good care of yourselves.”

“The Russians are not stopping the war, even though all proposals on this matter represent concrete frameworks and realistic possibilities,” he said. “Everything has been on the table for them for a long time.” Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin need only opt for diplomacy and a normal peace. Kyiv’s proposal for a meeting with Putin to hold a direct and honest conversation in a Ukraine–Russia format, with the support of Ukraine’s partners, remains valid.

At the same time, Zelenskyy warned Russia’s ally Belarus against further involvement in Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This could have “dangerous consequences.” In Belarus, at least four relay stations have been set up along the border, which Russia uses to direct its drone attacks against Ukraine. “Belarus has time to dismantle this equipment.”