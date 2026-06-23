Ukraine Zelenskyy Will Not Attend Reconstruction Conference in Poland

ARCHIVE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Nauseda and Polish President Nawrocki at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius. Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa

Due to an escalating historical dispute with Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not travel to a reconstruction conference in Gdańsk. Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko announced in Kyiv that she would lead the Ukrainian delegation.