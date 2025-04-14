Will electronic products be exempt from US tariffs or not? And if so, for how long? Trump's government is sending unclear signals. The Democrats smell corruption.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump does not want the latest tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops and other important electronic products to be understood as such.

He is thus adding to the confusion surrounding his government's trade policy.

According to the Republican, it was by no means an "exception" that was announced.

The affected product groups would merely be moved to another "pot" and would also continue to be subject to the "fentanyl tariffs" of 20 percent on imports from China, Trump stated. Show more

US President Donald Trump does not want the latest tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops and other important electronic products to be understood as such - and is thus adding to the confusion surrounding his administration's trade policy. It was by no means an "exception" that was announced, the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The affected product groups would merely be moved to another "pot" and would also continue to be subject to the "fentanyl tariffs" of 20 percent on imports from China, Trump stated. The background to these long-standing duties is his accusation that the dangerous synthetic drug fentanyl is being imported into the USA from China.

The US President accused the media of deliberately concealing this fact and called it "fake news", as he has often done before. Several US media outlets had reported that the most recent exception related exclusively to Trump's decree on the so-called reciprocal tariffs - and that the previously imposed "fentanyl tariffs" should remain unaffected.

US President returns to the White House on Sunday evening - his administration's trade policy line is likely to cause further confusion on Monday Image: Keystone/AP/Jose Luis Magana

Even before the exceptions, which Trump himself does not want to be understood as such, became known, the President had rowed back towards several trading partners and suspended parts of his previously announced special tariffs for 90 days. At the same time, however, he tightened his stance towards China: the USA is now demanding additional tariffs of up to 145% on imports from the People's Republic. Beijing, for its part, wants to levy 125 percent on US goods.

Advisor speaks of splitting hairs

Trump's comments are part of a phase of generally unclear communication from his administration regarding the comprehensive tariff measures against numerous countries. Shortly beforehand, Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick had made efforts on television to dispel the impression of a slippery slope - but made contradictory statements themselves.

While Navarro literally said on NBC News: "There are no exceptions" and dismissed the debate as splitting hairs, Lutnick conceded such exceptions on ABC News - but emphasized that these were only temporary reliefs and that new tariffs on precisely these product groups were already in preparation. Similar to Trump, Lutnick explained that the goods had only been exempted from the so-called reciprocal tariffs, but would soon be subject to new sectoral tariffs in the semiconductor sector. Trump will therefore soon announce new tariffs - "which will probably come in a month or two".

Trump was probably alluding to this with his reference to the "bucket". On Truth Social, the President explained that the entire semiconductor supply chain is currently being closely scrutinized. "We will not be held hostage by other countries," Trump wrote - "especially not by hostile trading nations like China."

Navarro: "Exactly how we envisioned it"

Navarro defended the government's line on NBC News as a well-thought-out strategy: "It's unfolding exactly as we envisioned," he said. Numerous countries are lining up to negotiate new trade agreements with the USA - "90 deals in 90 days" are possible.

Examples he cited included Israel, the UK, the European Union, India, Japan - and initially also North Korea, although he corrected this to South Korea when the moderator pointed this out. He did not answer a question about the concerns of many Americans who fear for their retirement provisions and rising prices for everyday goods in view of the market turbulence.

WELKER: There is currently an exclusion for some products



NAVARRO: It's not an exclusion



WELKER: The White House called it an exclusion pic.twitter.com/K2zmTHRQzE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2025

Uncertainty plagues companies, consumers and stock markets

The US government's back and forth on trade policy is not only causing uncertainty on the stock markets internationally, but is also affecting US companies and consumers. The criticism from the Democrats, who are in the minority in both chambers of Congress, is correspondingly clear.

A consistent customs policy is not discernible, said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. "It's all just chaos and corruption," she told ABC News and asked with regard to the Trump administration: "How can you believe any of these guys?" Due to the extreme market volatility associated with Trump's tariff announcements, Warren and other Democrats have called for an investigation into whether members of his administration may have unlawfully enriched themselves in the stock market.

Congress has the power to stop this economic chaos right now.



Here’s the plan to end Trump’s game of red-light, green-light with worldwide tariffs: pic.twitter.com/yfabWc4qyF — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 13, 2025

Tariff relief good for Apple and co

The exemption for electronic products is in itself a great relief for US suppliers of computer technology, most of whose devices are manufactured in Asia. Apple is particularly affected: the company has the majority of its iPhones and other devices manufactured in China - even though some production has been relocated to Vietnam and India in recent years.

However, the Trump administration's goal of strengthening domestic production with its tariff policy is likely to face considerable hurdles in practice. For example, industry experts believe that Lutnick's idea of having iPhones manufactured in the USA with the help of robots in the future is hardly realistic. There is a lack of qualified specialists, specialized suppliers and the necessary infrastructure. In addition, relocating production to the United States would probably make the devices significantly more expensive.