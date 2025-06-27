Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at his primary election party on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. Bild: KEYSTONE

Zohran Mamdani, a young democratic socialist, surprisingly wins the mayoral primary in New York and is stirring up the Democrats with his left-wing agenda. Republicans, meanwhile, see him as an ideal enemy.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zohran Mamdani surprisingly won the Democratic primary in New York with a left-wing, progressive agenda.

His success stands for renewal, but divides the party between the establishment and the left.

Republicans use Mamdani as a political bogeyman and warn against his radical ideas. Show more

He is charismatic, tirelessly optimistic and a master of social media: Zohran Kwame Mamdani is regarded as the new beacon of hope in the political firmament of the US-American metropolis of New York.

The 33-year-old socialist surprisingly beat the experienced politician Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for mayor at the beginning of the week. This caused a stir far beyond the city limits.

Following Donald Trump's election victory, the Democratic Party across the country is looking for a new direction that can convince voters. And Mamdani achieved something that many other Democrats failed to do last fall: He was able to win over new voters, addressed economic issues and called for several measures to ease the burden on the population. Specifically: a rent cap and free public transport.

His campaign had a particularly strong presence on social media. He made targeted use of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to make direct contact with people and address them personally. He also focused on door-to-door campaigning, which enabled him to mobilize many new and especially young voters, something that other Democrats have not been able to do to the same extent recently.

"He deserved it, he won"

Although Mamdani did not achieve the necessary 50 percent for the nomination on Tuesday, he was around eight percentage points ahead of Andrew Cuomo. However, due to the special system, the votes of losing candidates are distributed to more popular politicians. This means that further rounds of voting are not necessary and no votes are lost. It will therefore already be clear on July 1 who will definitely run for the Democrats in the November elections.

However, no one currently expects Cuomo to catch up with the left-wing hopeful, which is probably why he conceded defeat early on: "Today is his day. He deserved it, he won," Cuomo told his supporters, according to the AP.

Mamdani also presented himself as the winner: "I will be your Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City." With his focus on affordable housing, free buses and childcare, Mamdani appealed particularly to young and progressive voters with a university degree, according to the TV station CBS.

The Democrats are divided

Not all Democrats are happy about Zohran Mamdani's impending victory. On the one hand, his success is seen as a signal of a possible new beginning and a renewal of the Democratic Party. Especially after the defeat in the last presidential election and in view of the shift to the right under Trump, many Democrats are looking for orientation and fresh impetus.

Mamdani's victory gives hope, especially to the left wing, that progressive ideas and policies for working people could be heard again.

On the other hand, Mamdani's triumph also exposes the deep rifts within the party. The election campaign was characterized by a clear split: on the one hand, the established and financially strong camp around Andrew Cuomo, supported by prominent figures such as Bill Clinton and Chuck Schumer, who stand for the traditional course of the party.

On the other side was Mamdani, who describes himself as a democratic socialist and ran with a clear anti-establishment agenda. He was supported by left-wing icons such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who celebrated his candidacy as a signal of change.

This constellation harbors considerable potential for conflict. Many experienced party grandees and their supporters from the business and real estate sectors are skeptical of Mamdani's goals as they fear a break with established interests and alliances.

While Mamdani stands for radical change, representatives of the establishment warn that too strong a left-wing orientation could weaken the party at national level and scare off voters in the political center.

A new enemy

The Republicans could also benefit from Mamdani: For the Republicans, a Mamdani victory would be a gift, explains political correspondent Rachel Scott on "Tagesschau". They could sell the young left-wing politician as the face of the Democratic Party as a whole and turn him into the new enemy.

US President Donald Trump would have enough points of attack: Mamdani is considered a supporter of the Palestinians who repeatedly criticizes Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

"He looks TERRIBLE," says Donald Trump - Donald Trump!! - about Zohran Mamdani.



Beyond parody. I have no words. https://t.co/c1EIK9EcsK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 25, 2025

On the flight back from the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump insulted the young politician as a "one hundred percent communist lunatic" and then went on to insult his appearance. "He looks terrible, his voice is raspy and he's not very smart," the president said on his online service Truth Social.

And Vice President J. D. Vance posted on social media: "Congratulations to the new leader of the Democratic Party", and tagged Mamdani.

‪Congratulations to the new leader of the Democratic Party @zohrankmamdani.bsky.social — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) 25. Juni 2025 um 04:42

What's more, if Mamdani fails as mayor or his ambitious agenda is dashed by political realities, this could be seen as proof that left-wing politics does not work in practice. The political opposition is now hoping for this failure: conservative forces and the economic establishment are already announcing massive resistance to Mamdani.

"Madani is a gift for the Republicans"

The Republicans made fun of his political demands, reminding them of the empty shelves in the supermarkets of the Soviet Union, writes "The Atlantic". The reason: Mamdani called for state-run grocery stores to offer the population cheaper food.

The Republican Party also criticized an earlier demand: In 2020, Mamdani called for cuts to the New York police budget and was the only Democratic candidate at the time who did not promise to hire more police officers. Mamdani justified his position during the election campaign by saying that the police should "refocus on policing" and that social problems should be taken over by other agencies.

Some Republicans have resorted to racist and Islamophobic clichés because Mamdani has Ugandan-Indian roots and is a Muslim, the newspaper continues. Some Democrats are also skeptical of his proposals for new taxes on companies and the rich and warn that this could cause wealth to move out of New York.

Zohran Mamdani is a gift for the Republicans, says Susan Del Percio. Instagram

The Republicans used the falling poll numbers of progressive Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as an argument that liberals are unfit to govern.

"Mamdani is a gift to the Republicans. They will associate any Democrat with his radical left-wing policy proposals," Susan Del Percio, a political strategist under former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told The Atlantic. "As mayor of New York City, everything he does is scrutinized by Democrats and Republicans alike. And some of these things are really outlandish."

Whether Mamdani can push through his ambitious plans against opposition remains to be seen - but it is clear that his candidacy is changing the political landscape.