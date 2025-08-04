the animals are to be fed to the big cats. (symbolic image) sda

A zoo in the north of Denmark is calling for pet donations. These would then be fed to the big cats. According to the zoo, horses are also being accepted.

DPA dpa

A zoo in Denmark has called for donations of small pets to be fed to its big cats. Aalborg Zoo announced on Facebook that anyone who has "a healthy animal" that "has to be given away for various reasons" can donate it to the zoo in the north of the country.

"This way, nothing is wasted - and we ensure the natural behavior, nutrition and welfare of our predators," it said. The zoo assured that the pets would be "gently euthanized" before being used as food.

Guinea pigs, rabbits and chickens were cited as examples of suitable pet donations. The zoo said it was also interested in horses. The online appeal for donations was accompanied by a photo of a wild cat showing its teeth and mouth wide open.