A motorboat ran out of fuel off the coast of southeastern Alaska. Although Mark Zuckerberg's luxury yacht, the "Launchpad," was nearby, help came from a cruise ship.

Off the Coast of Alaska Zuckerberg's luxury yacht apparently did not respond to the distress call

Here's what it's all about Off the coast of southeastern Alaska, a motorboat ran out of fuel and came to a stop, prompting the Coast Guard to alert nearby vessels.

Although Mark Zuckerberg's yacht, the "Launchpad," was apparently closer, it was the cruise ship "Wilderness Legacy" that came to the rescue.

According to the Coast Guard, there was no immediate emergency at sea; Zuckerberg himself was not on board. Summary created with

Off the coast of southeastern Alaska, a motorboat ran out of fuel and came to a standstill. Although Mark Zuckerberg’s luxury yacht, the “Launchpad,” was nearby, a cruise ship ultimately came to the rescue. Several media outlets reported on the incident.

The distress call was received by the U.S. Coast Guard last Monday around 9:30 p.m. The boat was between Petersburg and Juneau when it ran out of fuel. The Coast Guard then notified nearby vessels of the situation.

According to U.S. media reports, the 118-meter-long “Launchpad”—owned by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and estimated to be worth around $300 million—was in the immediate vicinity. The yacht’s crew apparently did not initially respond to the Coast Guard’s request.

Instead, the “Wilderness Legacy” set course for the immobilized boat. A passenger on the small cruise ship told U.S. media that the “Launchpad’s” lack of response had left many of his fellow passengers baffled.

Criticism of the Crew

Position data is said to partially support his account: According to the data, Zuckerberg’s yacht was closer to the boat than the “Wilderness Legacy.” Criticism of the yacht’s crew subsequently erupted on social media. The Coast Guard emphasized, however, that there was no immediate emergency at sea.

Shortly before 10 p.m., it was already clear that the people on the boat were not in immediate danger. For that reason, the authorities did not order a rescue operation but merely sent a general request for assistance to nearby vessels.

According to a spokesperson, Mark Zuckerberg himself and his family were not on board. The crew of the “Launchpad” explained that they had initially overlooked the Coast Guard’s attempt to make contact because it had come in on a different radio channel. By the time the crew noticed the message, the “Wilderness Legacy” had already begun the rescue operation.