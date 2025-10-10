The EES will be in operation from November. Flughafen Zürich

On Thursday, Zurich Airport announced the introduction of a new entry and exit system from November 17. It is thus implementing an EU system. Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse already announced the move on Monday.

The EU is modernizing its border controls - and Zurich Airport is one of the first to follow suit. From 17 November 2025, the new Entry/Exit System (EES) will replace the current passport stamps for travelers from non-EU countries. This was announced by Flughafen Zürich AG on Thursday.

In future, the system will digitally record all entries and exits of third-country nationals. Instead of a stamp in the passport, the system will create an electronic entry, supplemented by biometric features such as the traveler's facial image and fingerprints. This data is stored centrally in an EU database and is available to all Schengen states - for three years, provided no new entry is made during this time.

According to the EU, the aim is to document stays in the Schengen area more transparently and to simplify the control of entries and exits. At the same time, the system is intended to make identity fraud, terrorism and organized crime more difficult.

More security hoped for

Biometric data is recorded at self-service kiosks or staffed counters directly at passport control. It is not possible to register before traveling. According to the press release, the machines are available both in the passport control hall and in Dock B.

Nothing will change for travelers from Switzerland, the EU and EFTA - they can continue to use the automated e-gates. However, third-country nationals without a residence permit must be prepared for longer waiting times, especially when registering for the first time.

The Zurich cantonal police are responsible for border controls, while Flughafen Zürich AG is supporting the technical and logistical implementation. Signage and procedures have been adapted to facilitate the start.