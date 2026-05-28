The delegates of the SP Canton of Zurich have withdrawn their confidence in their incumbent Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch. He was not nominated for the 2027 elections.

The long-standing member of the Council of States suffered a resounding defeat at the delegates' meeting in Zurich on Thursday evening. In the vote, 94 delegates were in favor of a renewed nomination, while 109 voted against.

A defeat for Jositsch, who was elected to the Council of States in 2015, had already become apparent in the debate before the vote. The grassroots thus punished the controversial politician within the party for his repeated opposition to the party line. His conduct in relation to the 2023 Federal Council election was also criticized several times in the votes on Thursday evening.