For almost three days Internet access still blocked in Iran

dpa

11.1.2026 - 20:16

Iran is in "internet blackout". (archive picture)
-/dpa

The Iranian leadership has been blocking the Internet in the country since Thursday. It is pursuing several objectives.

The Iranian leadership has blocked the internet for the fourth day in a row due to the nationwide mass protests. The organization Netblocks, which specializes in blocking the internet, announced this morning on the X platform that the internet block had now been in place for more than 60 hours. It is a case of censorship and poses a direct threat to the security and well-being of Iranians.

Politics. Media: Trump considers military strikes in Iran, but not only

One Iranian user wrote on X: "I just managed to log on to the internet with Starlink (satellite internet). The situation in Iran is extremely strange. We have absolutely no access to anything." Online banking is also barely working. SMS messages could not be sent or received and normal phone calls barely worked. "Even the government's own messaging apps such as Baleh and Eitaa have disabled the sending of messages."

Communication is to be made more difficult

A dpa employee and relatives tried to reach family and friends in Iran by phone from abroad. "We have tried to reach a number of mobile and landline numbers of contacts across Iran on a test basis, the network seems to be interrupted nationwide, as is the Internet. Nobody can be reached," says the employee.

The Iranian leadership generally wants to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult by blocking the Internet and telephone lines. In addition, the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests is to be suppressed. The measure also fuels concerns that the leadership in Tehran could use the blackout to brutally crush the demonstrations, as it has done in previous protests.

Despite the almost complete internet blackout, there were again demonstrations in 185 cities across the country on Saturday evening, according to the US-based human rights network HRNA. According to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization (IHRNGO), the number of people killed in the mass protests, which have been going on for almost two weeks, rose to 192.

