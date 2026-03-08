Researchers count 93 large invasive species in freshwaters worldwide. One in two of them causes damage - often with consequences for the environment and humans. (symbolic image) Keystone

Hippos in Colombia, spectacled caimans in China, Nile perch in Lake Victoria: for the first time, researchers have carried out a global assessment of invasive freshwater animals weighing 30 kilograms or more.

The team led by Fengzhi He from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) in Berlin identified a total of 93 freshwater megafauna species worldwide that have been introduced outside their natural range. This is almost half (43 percent) of all 216 existing species.

Such introductions affect 142 countries and regions on all continents except Antarctica, as the team reports in the scientific journal "One Earth". The USA has the highest number of introduced freshwater megafauna species with 52 species, followed by China (28), Canada (23), Russia (19) and Belgium (18). Germany is close behind with 17 such invasive species.

Example: Nile perch in Lake Victoria

In contrast to smaller animals, which are often introduced into new waters unnoticed, for example because they cling to the hulls of ships or are transported by birds, large species are deliberately introduced into foreign territories - often because of presumed economic benefits. However, according to the study, of the 59 alien large freshwater animals for which a benefit has been documented, 26 also have negative effects - almost half. This applies in particular to large fish species such as carp, salmonids and catfish.

One example: In the 1960s, Nile perch (Lates niloticus) were deliberately stocked in Lake Victoria to support the local fishery. Instead, with the spread of the voracious predators, which weigh up to 200 kilograms, the stocks of native fish dwindled. Many fishermen lost their livelihoods and, according to the researchers, chronic malnutrition among children and mothers increased in the surrounding communities.

Injuries in Germany and France caused by stingrays

"Such detrimental effects of introduced large freshwater animals - especially on vulnerable or marginalized local communities - are often complex and require long-term monitoring to understand their magnitude," study leader He is quoted as saying in a statement from his institute. "Compared to the benefits, the negative effects on the local population may be underestimated in many regions."

In addition to reduced food security, the study also mentions risks from aggressive or poisonous species, damage to property and infrastructure and risks to human health as possible disadvantages. Mention is made of a report on injuries in Germany and France caused by the poisonous peacock-eye stingray (Potamotrygon motoro), which was imported from South America and is popular with hobby aquarists.

Special case of hippos in Colombia

The spectacled caiman (Caiman crocodilus), which originates from South and Central America, is kept as a pet in the USA, but is mainly used for leather production in China. The team assumes that the introduction of freshwater megafauna will continue to increase due to expected economic benefits and recommends improved monitoring of the consequences - both positive and negative.

The four hippopotamuses (Hippopotamus amphibius) that drug lord Pablo Escobar had brought to the Colombian region of Medellín in 1981 for his private zoo are a special case. After Escobar's death in 1993, the animals, which originally came from Africa, became widespread and around 100 hippos now live along the Rio Magdalena: although they are a local tourist attraction, the team writes, they are also a danger to the people living or working in the region.