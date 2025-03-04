Arrest warrant issued after Mannheim death drive - Gallery The victims are remembered with flowers and candles after the fatal drive. Image: dpa Investigators have searched the suspect's apartment. Image: dpa Notes are written on the notebook in the vehicle driven by the man who died in Mannheim. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa A car drove into a group of people in Mannheim. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa Forensics officers examine a damaged vehicle at an access road to the Rhine bridge. (KEYSTONE/DPA/Boris Roessler) Image: KEYSTONE Arrest warrant issued after Mannheim death drive - Gallery The victims are remembered with flowers and candles after the fatal drive. Image: dpa Investigators have searched the suspect's apartment. Image: dpa Notes are written on the notebook in the vehicle driven by the man who died in Mannheim. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa A car drove into a group of people in Mannheim. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa Forensics officers examine a damaged vehicle at an access road to the Rhine bridge. (KEYSTONE/DPA/Boris Roessler) Image: KEYSTONE

Following the fatal drive in Mannheim, an arrest warrant has been issued for two counts of murder and several counts of attempted murder against the 40-year-old driver. The Mannheim public prosecutor's office and the Baden-Württemberg State Office of Criminal Investigation announced that he had not provided any information when he was brought before the magistrate, meaning that his motive for the crime remains unclear.

Investigators are convinced that the German from Ludwigshafen (Rhineland-Palatinate) drove his car at high speed for hundreds of meters through Mannheim's pedestrian zone on Shrove Monday and deliberately drove towards people. An 83-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were killed. Eleven people were injured, five of them seriously.

The Mannheim public prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for murder in two cases, attempted murder in five cases, each in conjunction with dangerous bodily harm and bodily harm in eleven cases, according to the prosecution.

After the car attack, the man was injured and taken to hospital. When he was arrested, he is said to have shot himself in the mouth with a blank-firing pistol. The car is registered to him - according to the German Press Agency, he is the owner of the vehicle.

Apartment of the suspect searched

The arrested man's apartment in Ludwigshafen was searched until late in the evening on Shrove Monday. According to dpa information, some unspecified items were seized, which are still to be evaluated.

A piece of paper discovered in the car of the driver who died is also keeping the investigators busy. It contains sketches and notes in somewhat scrawly writing. There are short key words and mathematical calculations written in pencil about speed and journey. The words "stopping distance" and "left" and "right" can also be read. The investigators must now examine the extent to which these notes are relevant to solving the crime.