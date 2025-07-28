Shi Yongxin, abbot of the Chinese Shaolin Monastery in Henan, speaks at a press conference at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin on Friday (07.09.2012). Keystone

He stands for the commercialization of the Shaolin Monastery - now Abbot Shi Yongxin is once again being targeted by the authorities: The "CEO monk" is alleged to have embezzled funds and violated Buddhist rules.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The abbot of the Shaolin monastery, Shi Yongxin, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement of temple assets and project funds as well as violations of Buddhist rules.

Among other things, he is accused of having had intimate relationships with several women over the years and fathering at least one child.

Shi, known as the "CEO monk" for the global commercialization of the monastery, has already faced similar accusations in the past, but was exonerated at the time. Show more

The abbot of the world-famous Shaolin Monastery in China is being investigated on suspicion of embezzling project funds and temple assets. The monastery in Henan province announced that a joint investigation by several authorities is underway. Further details about the authorities were not provided.

According to the investigation, Shi Yongxin is also accused of violating Buddhist rules by having relationships with several women over a longer period of time and fathering at least one child. The results of the investigation are to be published at a later date.

Shi is known as the "CEO monk"

Founded in 495, the Shaolin Monastery in the central Chinese province of Henan is not only a religious place, but also world-famous for its kung fu tradition. Shi joined the temple in 1981 and was appointed abbot in 1999.

State media in China referred to him as the "CEO monk" because he turned the Shaolin monastery into a global brand with commercial activities such as kung fu shows and merchandise. Millions of visitors flock to the monastery every year. However, there has also been criticism of the commercialization.

According to local media reports, Shi was accused of fathering several children and embezzling money around ten years ago. At the time, he disappeared from the public eye for some time. However, an investigation later cleared him of the allegations.