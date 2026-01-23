A person died on Sunday at a brothel in Küssnacht. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway. (File photo)
Keystone
A person died on Sunday at a brothel in Küssnacht, Schwyz. The Schwyz cantonal police confirmed the death on Monday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.
Der Blick was the first to report on the incident online.
The authorities did not provide any details regarding the circumstances of the death or the identity of the deceased. A spokesperson for the Schwyz Cantonal Police stated that the investigation by the Schwyz Cantonal Prosecutor's Office and the Schwyz Cantonal Police is still ongoing.