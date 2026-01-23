A person died on Sunday at a brothel in Küssnacht, Schwyz. The Schwyz cantonal police confirmed the death on Monday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.

A person died on Sunday at a brothel in Küssnacht. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway. (File photo)

Der Blick was the first to report on the incident online.

The authorities did not provide any details regarding the circumstances of the death or the identity of the deceased. A spokesperson for the Schwyz Cantonal Police stated that the investigation by the Schwyz Cantonal Prosecutor's Office and the Schwyz Cantonal Police is still ongoing.