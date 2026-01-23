In January 2025, two devastating fires raged in Los Angeles County. Residential areas were completely destroyed, and 31 people lost their lives. Investigators are now presenting a report on the cause of one of the fires.

The cause of the Eaton fire is believed to be an electrical pole. (File photo)

A good eighteen months after the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, investigators have released a report on the cause of the so-called Eaton Fire. According to the investigation by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the deadly fire in January 2025 originated from a power pole belonging to the California utility Southern California Edison (SCE). The fire, which occurred near Pasadena and Altadena, claimed the lives of 19 people and destroyed or damaged more than 9,000 buildings.

According to the report, the high-voltage tower was no longer in operation. However, arcing caused burning material to fall from the tower onto dry brush, which quickly caught fire. Strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Fires raged for weeks

In addition to the Eaton Fire, the Palisades Fire was raging on the western outskirts of Los Angeles at the time. Twelve people lost their lives there, and more than 6,800 buildings were destroyed. Firefighters were engaged in a massive operation for weeks to contain the fires.

In connection with the Palisades Fire, a man had been charged with arson. The prosecution accused him of starting a fire on New Year’s Day 2025, which was initially extinguished by the fire department. However, it continued to smolder underground and spread on January 7 amid strong winds, according to investigators. The man’s trial ended in a mistrial in June because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.