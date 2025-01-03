South Korean army soldiers work outside Muan International Airport after a plane crash. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP/dpa sda

The investigation into the devastating plane crash at Muan Airport is underway in South Korea. The focus is on the wall at the end of the runway where the plane crashed. Did it comply with safety regulations?

Investigators in South Korea are looking into what led to the disaster at Muan Airport.

The focus is on the wall at the end of the runway where the plane, which landed without landing gear, crashed and the question of whether the structure complied with safety regulations.

The authorities are also investigating the radio traffic and communication in the cockpit before the devastating crash landing. Show more

Following the fatal plane crash in Muan, South Korea, investigators are looking into the wall at the end of the runway and the risk it posed. As reported by the Yonhap news agency, investigators are gathering evidence as to whether the concrete wall in this form complied with the applicable safety regulations.

The wall enclosed an antenna system installed on it to assist pilots during landing. Shortly after the crash of the Boeing 737-800 of the South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air last Sunday, experts questioned the usefulness of the construction. It was not actually necessary and may have caused the catastrophe in the first place, because otherwise the plane might not have crashed and exploded in a fireball.

For the second day in a row, police officers also searched the offices of the airport in the southwest of the country. There is a suspicion of negligence resulting in death.

Investigation also into radio exchange

According to the Yonhap report, investigators were also looking for records of radio communications between the tower and the pilots of the plane coming from Bangkok, as well as its previous maintenance.

The plane with 181 passengers on board had landed without its landing gear deployed, skidded across the roadway and was completely destroyed by the hard impact against the wall. Only two crew members survived. Apart from two Thais, there were only Koreans on board.

The fact that the landing gear could not be extended is probably due to a collision between the aircraft and birds. The investigators are currently examining the recordings of the voice recorder from the cockpit. The flight data recorder is to be taken to the USA for analysis.