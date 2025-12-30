A large hole can be seen in the wall of the vault of a savings bank. Burglars used a large drill to gain access to the vault. Bild: Keystone

According to initial estimates by investigators, the perpetrators stole around 30 million euros (27.9 million Swiss francs) during a burglary in the vault of a savings bank branch in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the break-in at a savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, investigators estimate the amount of the loot at around 30 million euros.

This is the initial rough estimate, the Gelsenkirchen police announced on Tuesday.

More than 3000 safe deposit boxes in the vault of the savings bank containing money, jewelry and gold had been broken into. Show more

The Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) was informed by security sources that 3200 safe deposit boxes had been broken into. More than 2500 victims were affected. Several media outlets had previously reported this.

This is probably one of the biggest burglary coups in German criminal history. The spectacular break-in was discovered on Monday night by a fire alarm. Once again, a crowd of angry people gathered outside the branch on Tuesday.

After the break-in, resentment is growing among concerned customers. For the second day in a row, a large crowd gathered in front of the Sparkasse branch in the Buer district to obtain information.

Tumult at the entrance

The number of people waiting in the cold outside the bank branch rose again in the early morning to an estimated 200, as reported by a dpa reporter. "We want in, we want in!" demanded a loud chant.

Police officers stand in front of the savings bank branch in the Buer district. Bild: Christoph Reichwein/dpa

The situation threatened to escalate. Several people stormed past employees of a security company into the vestibule of the savings bank. The police arrived with several patrol cars and secured the entrance. The police made several announcements: "The bank will remain closed today, information on the Sparkasse website. Please go home."

After the break-in into the bank's vault, concerned customers demanded information. Bild: Christoph Reichwein/dpa

According to initial findings, the perpetrators made their way through a parking garage. The route led through several doors into an archive room, the wall of which was finally used to break through to the vault. A special drill was used in the process. The police secured evidence at the scene of the crime on Monday.

On its website, the savings bank asked people to refrain from visiting the site. "We are currently clarifying with the insurance company how the claims settlement can be made as customer-friendly as possible. We will inform all affected customers about this," it said.