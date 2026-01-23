New findings following the deadly fire in Thailand: Investigators cite blocked emergency exits and possible violations of fire safety regulations. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise.

Blocked escape routes, a lack of fire safety measures, and possibly unauthorized renovations: Following the devastating fire that killed dozens of people at a nightclub in Bangkok, investigators have identified numerous potential safety violations. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 30, according to the “Bangkok Post,” citing city officials. The newspaper reported that not all of the victims have yet been identified. More than 70 other people were injured, about 20 of them seriously.

According to the Thai Ministry of the Interior, an escape route at the back of the restaurant was blocked by a candy stand. Another emergency exit was also marked with a sign reading “Do Not Open (Staff Only),” which apparently further confused guests trying to flee.

A short circuit as the cause?

The fire broke out suddenly late Sunday evening while a live band was performing at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao pub. As a result, many patrons tragically fled to the back of the building, near the restrooms—but found no way out there. The pub is located in the Chatuchak district, which many tourists visit because of its famous weekend market.

According to preliminary findings, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit located above the ceiling. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. According to authorities, the flames spread rapidly because no fire-retardant materials had been used in the building or in its interior design.

According to police, the establishment had two entrances at the front and two exits at the back. However, one of the exits was blocked by a sales booth. Another exit had no door handle and was additionally blocked by shelves, leaving only a narrow passageway, the “Bangkok Post” quoted Police Chief Kittharath Punpetch as saying. Investigators suspect that thick smoke and the power outage disoriented the people inside.

Were the exits deliberately blocked?

The police are also investigating reports that employees allegedly locked the exits to prevent guests from leaving the establishment without paying their bill. However, there has been no confirmation of this so far.

The authorities are also investigating whether the venue was even operating legally as an entertainment venue. According to initial findings, the venue had only been licensed as a restaurant with live music. Investigators are also looking into whether unauthorized renovations were carried out and whether failures regarding permits or inspections contributed to the disaster.