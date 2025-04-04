A French police vehicle with flashing blue lights on a road. Archivbild: Keystone

French investigators have stopped a large shipment of cocaine that was dropped into the sea by a freighter coming from Brazil and was to be brought ashore by a fishing boat.

The French drug squad in Normandy near Le Havre has fished 800 kilograms of cocaine out of the sea.

The drug packages were thrown into the sea by a freighter coming from Brazil.

A fishing boat was supposed to bring them ashore. Show more

The public prosecutor's office in Rennes announced that forces in Normandy near Le Havre had seized a fishing boat carrying 800 kilograms of cocaine and arrested six men and two women.

The drug shipment had reached the coast on a cargo ship traveling from Brazil to Amsterdam, which was forced to dock in Dunkerque by the French coast guard. The 22-member crew was arrested and the ship was searched.

Helicopters and boats deployed

The spectacular night-time police operation involving around 100 officers, various boats and a helicopter was preceded by a year and a half of investigative work. A speedboat was also involved in the smuggling operation, which collected the packages of drugs floating in the sea and brought them to the fishing boat.

The ports in northern France, especially Le Havre, have been important import ports for cocaine in Europe for years, alongside Rotterdam and Antwerp. Criminals are also increasingly using the so-called "drop-off method": they drop drug packages from cargo ships so that smaller boats can collect them later. However, this sometimes goes wrong - almost two years ago, two tons of cocaine washed up on the beaches of the English Channel near Cherbourg.