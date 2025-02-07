During a raid on a man's home, officers found 26 reptiles for which no permit had been obtained, including highly venomous puff adders as pictured. (symbolic image) imago stock&people

Customs officers in North Rhine-Westphalia have been called to a poisonous operation. A 40-year-old man was keeping 26 snakes, frogs and lizards, some of them highly poisonous, in his home illegally and in violation of animal welfare regulations.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Officers confiscated 26 reptiles from a man's apartment in Bochumg.

He is said to have imported, sold and kept species-protected poisonous snakes, frogs and lizards without the appropriate permits under conditions that were contrary to animal welfare.

Employees of a reptile rescue center took care of the transport and further accommodation.

20 venomous snakes were confiscated in Bochum, as the Essen customs investigation office announced on Friday. A total of 26 exotic reptiles were discovered at the home of a 40-year-old man. The man has been under investigation since August on suspicion of violating the Federal Nature Conservation Act and the Poisonous Animals Act.

He is alleged to have imported, sold and kept species-protected poisonous snakes, frogs and lizards without the appropriate permits. The man's home was searched at the end of January. There were 26 reptiles inside. Experts from the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection categorized the animals. The 20 highly poisonous snakes found included puff adders and pit vipers.

Employees of a reptile rescue center took care of the transport and further accommodation. According to the Poisons Act, the man should not have been allowed to purchase or keep the animals. The conditions under which all 26 animals were kept were contrary to animal welfare regulations. The man was banned from keeping the poisonous animals. The Bochum Veterinary Office issued a general ban on keeping animals.