The price of gold reached new records at the start of the week. The price per troy ounce of gold (approx. 31.1 grams) climbed to almost 4600 US dollars. Traders cited the crisis in Iran and growing concerns about the independence of the US Federal Reserve as the reasons for this (symbolic image). Keystone

Growing tensions in the Middle East and political pressure on the US Federal Reserve are causing the markets to react nervously: Gold reaches a record high of almost 4600 US dollars during the night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The price of gold reached a record high of almost 4600 US dollars per ounce due to the tense situation in Iran, and silver also rose significantly in value.

Traders and experts see the price rise as a reaction to geopolitical uncertainties and doubts about the independence of the US Federal Reserve.

Fed Chairman Powell is defending himself against criminal investigations and speaks of political pressure on the central bank's monetary policy. Show more

Rechtlicher Hinweis

Dieser Beitrag dient ausschliesslich der Information und stellt keine Finanzberatung dar. Die enthaltenen Analysen und Einschätzungen basieren auf gründlicher Recherche, ersetzen jedoch nicht die individuelle Beurteilung durch Fachleute. Die Entwicklung der Finanzmärkte wird von zahlreichen, teils unvorhersehbaren Faktoren beeinflusst. Investitionen in Aktien, Kryptowährungen und andere Finanzprodukte sind mit Risiken verbunden, einschliesslich eines möglichen Kapitalverlusts.

Gold rose to a record high at the start of the week due to the escalating situation in Iran. On Monday night, the price of a troy ounce of gold (approx. 31.1 grams) climbed to almost 4600 US dollars.

The price then fell, but was still up 1.3 percent at 4567 US dollars in the early morning. Silver also rose by almost five percent to USD 83.50 and was only just below its record high from the end of 2025.

Traders attributed the rise in precious metal prices primarily to the situation in Iran. Experts also cited growing concerns about the independence of the US Federal Reserve as an argument for the gold price.

The dispute between US President Donald Trump and the head of the US Federal Reserve is escalating: Jerome Powell has rejected criminal investigations against him and a threatened indictment as an attempt to influence the work of the Federal Reserve (Fed). According to Powell, the US Department of Justice served the Fed with subpoenas and threatened criminal charges.

Fed chief speaks of pretext

He is accused of making false statements to the Senate in connection with the multi-year renovation of central bank buildings in Washington. However, the Fed chief sees this as just a pretext: "The issue is whether the Fed can continue to set interest rates based on facts and economic realities - or whether monetary policy will instead be determined by political pressure or intimidation."

Precious metals - above all gold - are seen by many investors as safe havens, into which investors move money in the event of political uncertainty. Silver is also an important industrial metal that is needed for numerous applications in the fields of AI, robotics and energy.