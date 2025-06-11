A platinum bar has gained massively in value in recent weeks. KEYSTONE

The price of platinum has been rising rapidly for around three weeks. There are many reasons for the price increase.

While gold and, more recently, its little brother silver have rushed from record to record, platinum has led a rather shadowy existence in recent years. Due to its high volatility, investors have so far been reluctant to invest in the white precious metal to the same extent as its two better-known counterparts. Now, however, the wind seems to have changed.

Platinum has been rising rapidly for around three weeks. In mid-May, the price of a troy ounce of the precious metal passed the USD 1,000 mark. After only rarely exceeding this threshold in recent years, and then only briefly, the price has now shot up further to 1210 dollars per troy ounce. At its peak, it reached a 4-year high of 1221 dollars.

Many reasons speak for platinum

There are many reasons for the strong price increase. On the one hand, according to Commerzbank, a significant undervaluation against gold has simply built up and led to a high catch-up potential. This is because the price discount of platinum to gold reached a record level of 2400 dollars per troy ounce in April, while the price ratio also reached a high of 3.6. "Platinum has so far been overlooked despite its strategic industrial use and is now developing into a complementary safe haven alongside gold," according to Oddo BHF.

UBS adds that there is also a supply shortage. The precious metals trader Heraeus agrees with this, along with the other analysts. Structural challenges in the platinum mines in South Africa, such as power outages or labor law problems, have increased concerns with regard to future production, explains expert Alexander Zumpfe.

According to the new forecasts by the World Platinum Investment Council and Metals Focus, the platinum market is also likely to show a considerable supply deficit for the third year in a row, according to Commerzbank. The experts at Oddo BHF also see a clear imbalance between supply and demand as a price driver.

Alternative to gold

In addition to the supply shortage, more and more investors seem to be turning their attention to alternatives to gold, which has risen sharply, according to Commerzbank and Heraeus. Heraeus expert Zumpfe explains that platinum has a number of other advantages over palladium, for example, another precious metal with a below-average price performance to date.

While palladium is more or less limited to industrial use in catalytic converters for combustion engines, platinum can draw on a broader demand base. In addition to the automotive industry, the precious metal is also used in chemical production, in the manufacture of glass and in the hydrogen industry.

Platinum is also in greater demand again from the jewelry industry. This broader diversification creates a stronger basis for the price rally.

Potential already exhausted?

After the rapid price increase, UBS is positive overall for the development of platinum, especially compared to gold. The white precious metal is likely to perform relatively better. However, investors would be well advised not to "chase the market" after the recent price increase. This is because the platinum price has now already exceeded the "annual target" and is moving into spheres that UBS is only forecasting for 2026, they said.

Accordingly, the experts are now advising investors to wait and see how demand for jewelry from China in particular develops. Heraeus expert Zumpfe also believes that the platinum price will be well supported over the next six to twelve months. However, if the automotive sector does not recover significantly, the upside potential is also limited. From a technical perspective, the jump above the resistance in the 1050 to 1100 dollar range is a strong signal, notes Oddo.

Last but not least, Commerzbank points out that the price of platinum has also risen significantly in May over the past two years and then fallen again. And if the trade conflict escalates further, reports of impending production disruptions in the automotive sector could intensify, which in turn increases the risk of price setbacks. All that glitters is not gold for platinum either.