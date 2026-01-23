According to government reports, the drinking water supply for at least 10,000 people has been cut off following the U.S. attacks in southern Iran. The government press office reported, citing the Hormuzgan Province Water Authority, that this was due to the bombing of a seawater desalination plant in the coastal region of Jask. According to the report, 20 coastal villages have been affected.

ARCHIVE – Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, while in the background, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, a cloud of smoke rises following an explosion. Photo: Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP/dpa

According to its own statements, the U.S. military is attacking targets in southern Iran to weaken the country’s ability to fire on the Strait of Hormuz. However, residents and Iranian journalists are also reporting on social media that civilian facilities—including bridges, roads, and critical infrastructure—have been targeted. Given temperatures well above 40 degrees, attacks on the water supply are particularly severe for the population.

The online journalist known as Vahid reported on Telegram about massive attacks in the port city of Bandar Abbas, which has been under bombardment for days. “A terrible explosion just went off—it was so loud that the windows rattled. You can hear the sound of fighter jets in the sky all the time,” the U.S.-based journalist quoted a resident as saying.