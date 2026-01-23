Following the third wave of U.S. attacks in a week, Iran accuses the United States of violating the recently agreed-upon framework agreement. Tehran calls it a breach of contract and urges Washington to honor its commitments.

"Keep your word" Iran Accuses the U.S. of Breaching the Agreement and Issues a Threat

Iran has accused the U.S. of breaching the agreement following what was already the third wave of attacks this week. “The era of unilateral agreements is OVER. We told you: Keep your word or pay the price,” wrote Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf on X.

Last night, the U.S. had already attacked Iran for the third time in a week. The trigger was, once again, Iranian shelling of a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Representatives from Washington and Tehran had agreed in mid-June on a framework agreement intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, they were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also calls for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for trade.

Iran's Military Accuses Trump

Iran’s military also accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to honor his commitments. “The Americans are trying to impose an unauthorized route south of the Strait of Hormuz that contradicts the agreement signed with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said military spokesman Amir Akraminia, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

According to the framework agreement, the responsibility lies with Iran, Akraminia added. Tehran is working together with the Gulf state of Oman to “establish a common understanding and common rules in the region.”