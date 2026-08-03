According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai, Iran is negotiating with Oman regarding a joint temporary shipping corridor in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

According to the state-run news agency IRNA, Baghai said the plan involves a circular route rather than several separate shipping lanes. This new shipping route could be used temporarily until a final arrangement is in place.

According to Baghai, these are bilateral negotiations between the two neighboring countries. Tehran is not currently engaged in negotiations with the United States. Issues related to Iran and the United States should be examined in the coming phases in order to assess how the situation will develop.

The dispute over transit rights on a key international route for oil, gas, and fertilizer is considered a major trigger for the recent escalation in the military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Under the proposed model, tankers and cargo ships would take a northern route through Iranian territorial waters into the Strait of Hormuz. After calling at ports in Iran or in Arab Gulf states, they would take a southern route through Omani territorial waters for the return trip.

The Strait of Hormuz is only about 39 kilometers wide at its narrowest point. Since Iran and Oman each claim a 12-nautical-mile zone (about 22.2 kilometers), the territorial waters of the two neighboring countries overlap.

There are no international waters in this area. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) guarantees the right of transit passage there and prohibits the blocking of merchant ships. Iran does not accept this legal situation.

The proposed new regulations would restrict freedom of navigation compared to the period before the military conflict began. For example, Iran could control which ships from which countries enter the Strait of Hormuz. Among other things, warships could be denied passage.

The United States and Iran reached a framework agreement in mid-June. Under the agreement, Tehran is to reach an agreement with Oman, in consultation with the neighboring countries, on the future administration of the strait.