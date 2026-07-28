For the first time since the start of the war in Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House. The visit was eagerly anticipated, in part because differing interests regarding the war launched jointly by Israel and the U.S. in late February had recently revealed cracks in the relationship between the close allies. Immediately before Netanyahu’s visit, Trump had already welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House.

After both meetings concluded, Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt posted a brief message on the X platform: “Both meetings were positive and productive!” Netanyahu said in a video message following his visit: “It was one of the best conversations I’ve ever had with the President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump.” Both share the common goal of ensuring that Iran does not build nuclear weapons. Tehran denies having such plans.

The reason for the two foreign visits to Washington was a death in the family: Zelenskyy and Netanyahu traveled to the U.S. capital to attend the memorial service for the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. He had made a name for himself as a key supporter of Israel and Ukraine.

Here's what was important at both meetings:

Netanyahu and Trump

Trump last received Netanyahu at the White House shortly before the start of the war with Iran in February. There has been no face-to-face meeting since then—and reports of differences between the two over the war with Iran have made headlines on several occasions. According to these reports, the main point of contention was that Israel wanted to continue the war, while Trump was pushing for a diplomatic solution.

Shortly before his roughly one-and-a-half-hour meeting with Netanyahu, Trump seemed to confirm this impression. In an interview with Fox News, he portrayed it as though Netanyahu were trying to convince him not to turn away from the war in Iran. When asked about reports that Netanyahu wanted to discuss activities surrounding a suspected nuclear facility in Iran known as “Pickaxe Mountain” during their meeting, Trump said, “Well, I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi tells me this because he wants me to stay involved.”

The U.S. tabloid *New York Post* recently reported, citing a source in Israel, that Netanyahu is expected to present intelligence information during his meeting with Trump in Washington indicating that Iran is pursuing nuclear activities at the “Pickaxe Mountain” site in central Iran.

The Israeli TV station N12 reported that Netanyahu intends to present intelligence information regarding Iran’s alleged efforts to rebuild its military capabilities. This also included alleged efforts by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran has denied such reports for years. According to media reports, Netanyahu could ask Trump for approval of new Israeli strikes in Iran. However, ahead of a pivotal election in Israel in October, it is also crucial for Netanyahu to demonstrate unity with Trump.

In his interview with Fox News, the U.S. president indicated that he would prefer a deal with Iran to more severe attacks. According to him, the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham also viewed a deal with Iran as the better course of action in the weeks leading up to his death.

Zelenskyy and Trump

Trump had spoken with Zelenskyy in person several times in recent weeks on the sidelines of various summits. The meeting at the White House took place behind closed doors and, according to U.S. media reports, lasted a little over an hour.

The meeting at the White House focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missile attacks, Zelenskyy said on the X platform. “The president and I discussed licenses to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles and other measures that could help,” he wrote.

In addition, the goal was to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war. “I am grateful to the United States for its steadfast support,” Zelenskyy said. The U.S. sees itself as a mediator in the war—but its efforts to end the conflict have recently taken a back seat, in part due to its own conflict with Iran.

Following the memorial service for Graham this evening (U.S. Eastern Time), Zelenskyy is expected to meet with senators from both parties. According to information from the U.S. news site “The Hill,” all 100 senators were invited to the meeting. Congress has long been debating a new package of sanctions against Russia, which Graham—an ally of Trump—had been a key proponent of.

On Tuesday, it was announced that senators from both parties had reached an agreement on the matter. According to newly released amendments, the bill is to bear Graham’s name. It primarily targets natural gas and oil exports—a key source of revenue for the Russian government, including for financing its war of aggression in Ukraine. It authorizes the U.S. president to impose sanctions on the five largest buyers of Russian energy resources—as well as the five countries that most actively help Russia circumvent energy sanctions. This could further strain U.S. trade relations with China and India, which are major buyers of Russian crude oil.

According to media reports, the bill could be passed by the Senate as early as this week. However, the House of Representatives, the second chamber of Congress, is already in recess, so the bill is not expected to take effect until September.