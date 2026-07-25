In light of the escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Tehran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi has called for dialogue. There is no military solution to the conflict; rather, it must be resolved through dialogue between Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and other countries in the region, Araghtschi said in an interview with the state-run daily newspaper “Iran.”

Although Iran supports the Houthi militia, Araghchi claimed that the problems in Yemen were not his country's fault, but were rooted in long-standing regional conflicts.

The mutual attacks between the Houthi militia and Saudi Arabia are fueling concerns about a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which has gripped the region since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Attacks in the Red Sea

The Houthis announced a “blockade” of maritime traffic to Saudi Arabia this week. On Thursday, they claimed responsibility for attacks on two Saudi oil tankers. On Friday, there was also an attack on a ship flying the Saudi flag.

The sea route from Asia to Europe runs through the Red Sea and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, passing through the Suez Canal. While the Strait of Hormuz lies to the east of the Arabian Peninsula—where attacks on oil tankers and other merchant ships have occurred repeatedly during the Iran-Iraq War—Bab al-Mandab (“Gate of Tears” or “Gate of Lamentations”) is located to the west of the peninsula.

The Houthis had already severely disrupted global trade with attacks on ships in the Red Sea beginning in 2023. The militia primarily controls the north and large areas in the west of the country, including the Red Sea coastline there.