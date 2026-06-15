Bright prospects ahead: the agreement between the U.S. and Iran announced early Monday morning is expected to boost the stock market. (File photo) Keystone

Hopes for an end to the Iran conflict are creating a sense of optimism on the financial markets at the start of the week. Following the agreement on a framework deal between the U.S. and Iran, stock markets worldwide are rising—while oil prices are falling significantly.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The agreement between the US and Iran is bringing relief to the stock markets.

The Swiss benchmark index, the SMI, is expected to start the week with significant gains.

At the same time, oil prices are falling sharply as investors bet on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Show more

The Swiss stock market is expected to start the new week on Monday with significant gains. The catalyst is the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which is raising hopes for an end to the months-long conflict and a de-escalation in the Middle East.

However, not much is known about the agreement yet—the exact wording has not been published. The agreement is set to be signed in Geneva at the end of this week. While Europeans are offering their help to secure the Strait of Hormuz, experts warn against premature optimism. They note that the agreement is merely an intermediate step in a diplomatic process that still faces significant hurdles.

Nevertheless, the news brought relief to the financial markets. In Asia, the major stock indices have already risen significantly, and strong opening gains are also expected in Europe. Broker IG recently reported that the Swiss benchmark index SMI and the German DAX were each up by more than one percent.

Oil prices, on the other hand, came under pressure. The prospect of the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for global oil and gas trade—reopening caused the price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude oil to drop by nearly five percent. The U.S. dollar also weakened against the Swiss franc and the euro. Gold and silver, on the other hand, rose slightly, while Bitcoin traded just below $66,000.