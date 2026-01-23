According to the government in Tehran, the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran is no longer in effect. The agreement has been suspended, said Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi, according to a report by the Fars News Agency. “We are focused on defending the country,” the agency quoted the minister as saying in a TV interview.

“Unfortunately, with their aggressive measures, the Americans have violated their obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” Gharibabadi continued. That was the reason why Iran, too, no longer feels bound by the agreement.

The U.S. and Iran had actually reached an agreement in mid-June on a framework deal intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, the two sides were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also calls for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire had been in effect since early April. However, the conflict escalated again in early July.