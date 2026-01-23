According to the government in Tehran, the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran is no longer in effect. The agreement has been suspended, said Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi, according to a report by the Fars News Agency. “We are focused on defending the country,” the agency quoted the minister as saying in a TV interview.

“Unfortunately, with their aggressive measures, the Americans have violated their obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” Gharibabadi continued. That was the reason why Iran, too, no longer feels bound by the agreement.

The U.S. and Iran had actually reached an agreement in mid-June on a framework deal intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, the two sides were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also calls for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire had been in effect since early April. However, the conflict escalated again in early July.

Other countries are calling for an end to the fighting

In a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart regarding the conflict, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the “urgent need to de-escalate.” He hopes that all sides will exercise restraint and that the framework agreement will be fully implemented, his ministry said. Pakistan has so far played the role of mediator in the talks between the U.S. and Iran.

The foreign ministers of Russia and the United Arab Emirates—Sergey Lavrov and Abdullah bin Sayed al Nahyan—also spoke by phone about the situation in the Persian Gulf. “Both sides emphasized the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and a swift resumption of the negotiation process,” according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The statement also highlighted the need for stable, unimpeded, and safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is of key importance to the global economy.