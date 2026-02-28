USA and Israel attack Iran There were several explosions in Iran's capital on Saturday. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa Israel and the USA attack Iran. Image: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa An incoming projectile explodes in Haifa Bay, while Israel has declared a nationwide alert following its attacks on Iran. Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa An Israeli submarine is seen in Haifa Bay in northern Israel after Israel declared a nationwide alert following its attacks on Iran. Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa People seek shelter in an underground parking garage after an alert was issued for incoming missiles from Iran. Iran has fired missiles at Israel following attacks by the US and Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday. Image: Oren Ziv/dpa The population of Tel Aviv had to flee to safety. This picture also comes from the same underground parking garage. Image: Oren Ziv/dpa An Israeli soldier takes cover near Ashkelon as the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Israel has mobilized 70,000 reservists for the operation against Iran. Image: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa The traces of an intercepted air defense missile can be seen over the Old City of Jerusalem. Image: Mahmoud Illean/AP/dpa In the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israeli civilians also had to hold out in shelters. Image: dpa A couple with their two children rush into a shelter in Haifa after a warning siren sounded following Israeli attacks on Iran. Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa A policeman blocks off the beach promenade in Haifa after sirens were sounded in the port city. Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, is empty after an Israeli military strike on Iran. Flight operations have been suspended throughout the region. Iran has been at war again since this morning. The country is in crisis mode following the Israeli-American attacks. An overview.

The USA and Israel have been at war with Iran again since the morning. The situation in the country with a population of around 90 million remains unclear. What is known? Very little information is getting out. The authorities have imposed an internet ban. The organization Netblocks, which specializes in network blocking, reported that there was an "almost complete internet blackout".

As in the previous year, the capital Tehran was again the target of airstrikes. It remained unclear which targets were hit. A video from the Mehr news agency showed great destruction in the middle of the metropolis of millions. The footage showed a completely destroyed building. Several rescue workers could be seen at the edge of the rubble. Eyewitnesses reported via text message that long queues had formed at petrol stations in Tehran. Many people tried to leave the capital. Stores were closed in many places.

An eerie silence prevailed in the north of the lively metropolis. The Security Council also advised the population to flee the capital. Schools were closed in coordination with the administration and the police, according to the Ministry of Education.

In view of the emergency situation, the city administration in Tehran declared that the population could use buses and the metro free of charge.

Doctors and healthcare staff have also been asked to stand by. Round-the-clock operations in clinics will be maintained, state media reported. Selected pharmacies will be open day and night. War injuries are to be treated free of charge.

Explosions were also reported in other parts of the country, including in Ghom, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Karaj and Tabris. There were also explosions near the cultural metropolis of Isfahan. A central nuclear center is located there. According to reports, missile depots, air defense facilities and targets near government buildings were hit.

In the south of the country, a rocket attack hit a girls' school. Allegedly 40 children died as a result. The incident took place in the Minab district not far from the coast on the Persian Gulf. Around 170 schoolgirls are said to have been in the school at the time of the rocket attack.

