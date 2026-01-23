Iran is making new demands of the U.S. for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States must never again threaten the Islamic Republic, according to a statement by the National Security Council published by Iranian state media. Furthermore, it must put an end once and for all to the war against Iran and its allies in the region. The National Security Council is the country’s highest decision-making body; it is headed by President Massoud Peseschkian and operates under the supervision of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The Council cited another condition: the U.S. must lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw its military forces from the region, according to the pro-government broadcaster Press TV, which quoted the statement. In addition, it must fully compensate Iran for war damages, lift sanctions, and “unconditionally” release frozen assets. The Council will not deviate from these demands, the statement continued. The U.S. must genuinely change its behavior.

This time, it's all about the Strait of Hormuz

There was initially no direct reaction from the U.S. government. Iran had previously outlined these demands—as conditions for a permanent agreement with the U.S. that also addressed Iran’s nuclear program. Now, they are being made a condition for an agreement intended solely to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Most recently, both Iran and the U.S. had spoken of a foreseeable agreement to resume free shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. According to its own statements, Iran is negotiating directly with Oman—the neighboring country on the opposite side of the Persian Gulf—on how to regulate ship passages through the blocked strait. Both countries had stated that an agreement was close.