According to Iranian sources, negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz are in their final stages. Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi reportedly informed cabinet members of this at the start of their meeting on Sunday, the state-run news agency IRNA reported.

ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

Meanwhile, according to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai emphasized that the situation in the contested strait would not return to its pre-war status. Iran is acting in its own interest and will not change its decisions based on threats or intimidation, Baghai reportedly added. However, an agreement with Oman on a new shipping route does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened or closed, the spokesperson said, according to the state-run broadcaster Irib.

The U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement in mid-June. The agreement between the U.S. and Iran stipulates that Tehran is to reach an agreement with Oman, in consultation with the neighboring countries, on the future management of the strait. As of Sunday, there were no details available on what a possible agreement might look like.

The dispute over transit rights on a key route for oil, gas, and fertilizer is considered a major trigger for the recent escalation in the military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.