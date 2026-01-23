ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

According to Iranian media reports, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai said in Tehran that Iran is working with Oman to develop “mechanisms for monitoring security, protecting the environment, and combating crime at sea.” Appropriate fees and charges would be levied for maritime services provided to ships.

The dispute over transit rights on a key international route for oil, gas, and fertilizer is considered a major trigger for the recent escalation in the military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Before the war against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February, shipping through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman proceeded largely uninterrupted. Iran did not charge tolls or fees for transit.

The Strait of Hormuz is only about 39 kilometers wide at its narrowest point. Since Iran and Oman each claim a 12-nautical-mile zone (about 22.2 kilometers), the territorial waters of the two neighboring countries overlap. There are no international waters in this area. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) guarantees the right of transit passage there and prohibits the blocking of merchant ships. Iran does not accept this legal situation.

According to Vice President JD Vance, the U.S. aims to restore oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels. The Republican made this remark on Fox News in response to a question about what would constitute an acceptable status quo for the strait in the event of an agreement.