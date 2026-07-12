Iran has reported further explosions on its southern coast following last night's U.S. attacks. The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday evening that detonations had occurred in the port city of Bandar Abbas and near the island of Qeshm in the Persian Gulf. No details on the cause of the explosions were initially available.

ARCHIVE – Cargo and service ships line the horizon as people ride a motorcycle along the beach on the shore of the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/dpa/stock photo

The state news agency IRNA reported "hostile attacks" in Bandar Abbas, where a series of explosions were heard in several neighborhoods that evening. The incident is under investigation. IRNA reported that the areas in question are military facilities.

Meanwhile, the pro-government news agency Mehr reported one fatality on the island of Gheschm. The victim was the head of the Hormuzgan Province Telecommunications Authority, who had been sent to the island on a repair mission. According to Mehr, two other employees were injured. It was initially unclear exactly when the man died.