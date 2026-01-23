In an interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi spoke with surprising candor about security lapses prior to the war with the U.S. and Israel. In a conversation with the conservative, pro-government media activist Javad Mogoi, the minister described in detail his experiences on the first day of the war, February 28. Iranian media published excerpts from the interview, which has not yet been posted online in its entirety.

In it, Araghtschi explains, among other things, that several key political and military decision-making bodies were meeting simultaneously when the airstrikes on Tehran took place. On the first day of the war, influential politicians and generals were killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. That morning, Araghtschi had met with Khamenei’s chief of staff to brief him on the status of negotiations with the U.S.

“In my view, the key point is that they were aware of these meetings,” the minister said, referring to Israel and the U.S. “This may indicate a security breach that existed and likely still exists.” Araghtschi said the security breach was not limited to infiltration. “Sometimes it also involves influencing the direction of decision-making processes,” he added, emphasizing, “I don’t want to say any more about this publicly.”