In light of the latest escalation in the Persian Gulf, Iranian leaders have threatened the U.S. with “unforgettable lessons.”

“Since the American enemy is now bent on warmongering, incurring even heavier costs, and suffering even greater disgrace, let it know that the beloved Iranian people and the resistance front have unforgettable lessons in store for it,” according to a statement by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

“Today, the Great Satan has once again revealed its true, unmasked face, so that this dark experience of crime and breach of contract becomes yet another clear proof of the United States’ duplicity, irrationality, unreliability, and wickedness,” the statement continued. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi had previously declared the framework agreement signed with the U.S. in mid-June to be suspended.

Speculation About Mojtaba Khamenei

Since his appointment as the new Supreme Leader more than four months ago, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public. Since then, there has been much speculation about his whereabouts and his health. According to U.S. media reports, he was seriously injured in the airstrike. His father—and predecessor as Supreme Leader—was killed in the attack. Iranian state television described him as a “war veteran” months ago, but did not provide any details.

Updates are regularly posted on Khamenei's websites. However, there are still no video recordings or audio messages.