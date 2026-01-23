Following the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s leadership has vowed revenge for his death. “Revenge is the demand of our people and must certainly be carried out,” read a statement attributed to Khamenei’s son and successor, Mojtaba, which was read on state television.

ARCHIVE – A protester holds a picture of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader and head of state, during a rally following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

Khamenei was killed on February 28 in an Israeli airstrike on his official residence in Tehran. The U.S. and Israel subsequently waged war against Iran for more than five weeks, until a ceasefire was agreed upon in early April. However, despite the ceasefire and a framework agreement, mutual attacks continued to occur even afterward, most recently just a few days ago. In particular, the dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz—which is vital to global trade—continues to reignite the conflict between the U.S. and Iran time and again.

Speculation About Mojtaba Khamenei

Since his appointment as the new Supreme Leader more than four months ago, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public. Since then, there has been much speculation about his whereabouts and his health. According to U.S. media reports, he was seriously injured in the airstrike that killed his father. Iran’s state television referred to him as a “war veteran” months ago, but did not provide any details.

Updates are regularly posted on Khamenei Jr.'s websites. However, there are still no video recordings or audio messages.