The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have called on Jordan to cease cooperation with the U.S. military. In a statement, the powerful Iranian military organization appealed to the Jordanian people. “You know very well that not only do we harbor no hostility toward your country, but we also hold you, the noble people of Jordan, in high regard,” the statement said.

However, the Revolutionary Guards warned that a firm demand for the closure of U.S. bases “would be a great help” in “restoring security in the region.” “We wish for Jordan’s dignity and success.”

The Revolutionary Guards also announced that they had attacked an air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles early this morning. The organization stated that the reason for the attack was that U.S. strikes against Iran had been launched from that location.