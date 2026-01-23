Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they have stopped six merchant ships from passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

According to Tasnim, a news agency close to the Revolutionary Guards, the Guards declared that they had established control over an area of 240,000 square kilometers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. This area is roughly two-thirds the size of Germany.

It was stated that no ship could pass without complying with Iranian regulations. Attempts by the U.S. military to alter the course of ships would be met with “a decisive response and warning shots.” As a result, the affected ships would be forced to turn back.

According to the English-language state broadcaster PressTV, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai stated that there had been no change in the traffic situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The spokesperson referred to bilateral talks with representatives from Oman, whose territorial waters encompass part of the international shipping route.

The dispute over transit rights on a key route for oil, gas, and fertilizer is considered a major trigger for the recent escalation in the military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.