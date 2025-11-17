Worshippers pray for rain at the shrine of Saint Saleh. Keystone/Vahid Salemi

Iran is trying everything it can to combat the country's historic drought. From prayers for rain to cloud seeding - but so far there has been no success.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In view of the severe water crisis, Iran is now relying not only on prayers for rain but also on cloud vaccination, although experts doubt its effectiveness.

The measures have met with widespread criticism, while hardliners blame the population - especially women without headscarves - for the drought.

The government is considering drastic steps such as night-time water shut-offs due to dried-up dams, while even an evacuation of Tehran was briefly discussed. Show more

In the province of West Azerbaijan in north-western Iran, planes sprayed a certain type of salt into the clouds above the dried-up Lake Urmia, reports the daily newspaper Donjaje-Eghtessad. According to environmental experts, however, it is questionable whether these measures will actually lead to rain.

On Friday, rain prayers were held after the traditional Friday prayers in the capital Tehran, which with its 15 million inhabitants is particularly hard hit by the water crisis. However, the initiative was met with harsh criticism from society. Instead of relying on scientific expertise, the government is revealing its helplessness with rain prayers, according to critics. Even state media are now talking of a national disaster.

Hardliners accuse citizens

Islamic hardliners and several clerics in Iran blame the "un-Islamic" lifestyle of many citizens, especially in the metropolis of Tehran, for the drought. "There is no doubt that people's sins are also having an impact on the reduction of divine gifts such as rain," explained member of parliament Kamran Ghasanfari. Women without headscarves are particularly to blame.

As most of the dams have dried up, panic is growing among the population. The government therefore feels compelled to take drastic steps. For example, the Ministry of Energy wants to turn off the water supply in Tehran and other regions in the evening until the next morning - about eleven hours. President Massud Peseschkian has even considered evacuating the capital, but this option is not considered realistic within the government.