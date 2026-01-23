Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to attack bridges or power plants in Iran, Tehran has announced that it will retaliate if that happens. “Our defense doctrine is clear: an eye for an eye,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi wrote on the platform X.

"Any act of aggression against Iran, including against our infrastructure, will provoke a powerful and decisive response." Anyone who contributes to this in any way will also be considered a legitimate target.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced that in the future, he would destroy a bridge or a power plant in Iran every time the Islamic Republic fired on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict between the U.S. and Iran had escalated again in early July amid a dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz, following Iranian attacks on ships in the strait. Most recently, the U.S. attacked targets in Iran for 11 consecutive nights.