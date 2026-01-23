ARCHIVE – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi speaks at a press conference. Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP/dpa/Archive photo
Keystone
Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to attack bridges or power plants in Iran, Tehran has announced that it will retaliate if that happens. “Our defense doctrine is clear: an eye for an eye,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi wrote on the platform X.
"Any act of aggression against Iran, including against our infrastructure, will provoke a powerful and decisive response." Anyone who contributes to this in any way will also be considered a legitimate target.
Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced that in the future, he would destroy a bridge or a power plant in Iran every time the Islamic Republic fired on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict between the U.S. and Iran had escalated again in early July amid a dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz, following Iranian attacks on ships in the strait. Most recently, the U.S. attacked targets in Iran for 11 consecutive nights.