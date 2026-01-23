Iranian Army Spokesperson Amir Akraminia has threatened to expand the theater of war if the U.S. continues its airstrikes. Citing attacks by the Yemeni Houthi militia on ships in the Red Sea, the spokesman said, according to the Mehr news agency, that such warnings had already come true on the ground.

Politics Iran Threatens the U.S. with an Escalation of the Conflict

According to Akraminia, the war zone already stretches from Jordan to the countries bordering the Persian Gulf. If the U.S. military continues its airstrikes, the zone will expand even further. The Iranian military has prepared strategies to address this.

According to a spokesperson, the military is also prepared for other scenarios. He mentioned a large-scale air operation as well as a ground offensive by the U.S. military.

According to Akraminia, Iran has temporarily suspended its attacks on Arab allies of the U.S., as U.S. forces have halted their airstrikes over the past two nights. The spokesperson explained that the move was made because Iran’s own military actions are aimed exclusively at retaliation.