Due to the war in Iran, Switzerland is likely to miss out on tourists from Asia this summer. (archive picture) Keystone

The war in Iran is likely to significantly slow down the Swiss tourism industry this summer. The KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich expects fewer overnight stays and a marked decline in visitors from Asia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you ETH Zurich is expecting 1.6 percent fewer overnight stays in hotels this summer.

The decline is likely to be particularly sharp among guests from Asia and China.

According to experts, this is due to higher flight costs and uncertainties in air traffic because of the war in Iran. Show more

The war in Iran is likely to put a damper on Swiss tourism's summer business. The KOF Institute at ETH Zurich expects a decline of 1.6 percent to 24.8 million overnight stays in the hotel industry.

Guests from Asia in particular are likely to travel to Switzerland much less frequently this summer, the KOF reported on Tuesday. However, the outlook for the coming winter of 2026/27 remains stable.

The economic researchers have thus largely confirmed the forecast made by BAK Economics last week. BAK had predicted a decline of 1.0 percent to 24.9 million overnight stays for the 2026 summer season.

Both institutes cite the consequences of the Iran war for air travel as the main reason. Higher kerosene prices, more expensive flight tickets and longer or unsafe flight routes are having a negative impact on long-haul travel to Switzerland.

Significantly fewer guests from Asia

The KOF therefore anticipates a 2.9% decline in foreign guests to 13.0 million overnight stays. This is mainly due to the expected drop in guests from Asia of 10.0 percent to 1.5 million - with China even down 25.7 percent to 0.4 million.

By comparison, guests from Asia accounted for 12.4 percent of overnight stays abroad in summer 2025. According to KOF, this would still be 11.5 percent this summer. For guests from China, the share would fall from 4.0 percent to 3.1 percent. The Asian market is particularly important for many Swiss cities.

Domestic demand is likely to only partially compensate for this. For Swiss guests, 11.8 million overnight stays are expected for the summer - an increase of 0.2%. At 6.7 million overnight stays, only 0.4 percent less is expected for Europe.

In contrast to the long-distance markets, guests from Europe can still easily reach Switzerland by car, train or short flights. In addition, higher flight prices and uncertainty could lead to travelers choosing vacation destinations closer to home.

Stable outlook for the winter

The KOF takes a more relaxed view of the coming winter of 2026/27. 18.7 million overnight stays are expected - practically the same number as in the previous year. The winter is less dependent on long-haul travel and will be driven more by Swiss guests and travelers from local European markets.

The Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich rates the past winter of 2025/26 as very strong. However, after a record-breaking start to the season in November and December, momentum weakened noticeably towards the end. March was significantly weaker due to poorer snow conditions, but also due to the initial effects of the Iran war.