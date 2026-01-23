ARCHIVE – U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jets fly over Roosevelt Roads Naval Station. Photo: Kendall Torres Cortés/dpa
Keystone
Iranian media have again reported explosions on the southern coast. State radio reported five explosions west of the port city of Bandar Abbas. Shortly afterward, the city of Bushehr came under fire, according to the state news agency IRNA.
According to the report, which cited the deputy governor of the province of the same name, four districts were targeted in the attacks. No details were initially available regarding damage or casualties.