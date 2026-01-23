Iranian media have again reported explosions on the southern coast. State radio reported five explosions west of the port city of Bandar Abbas. Shortly afterward, the city of Bushehr came under fire, according to the state news agency IRNA.

According to the report, which cited the deputy governor of the province of the same name, four districts were targeted in the attacks. No details were initially available regarding damage or casualties.

Attacks were also reported further southwest in the country in the early afternoon (local time). The Iranian news agency ISNA reported that enemy missiles struck, among other places, the cities of Abadan, Mahshahr, and Bandar Imam Khomeini. The fact that the attacks are now taking place in broad daylight—and no longer only at night, as was recently the case—suggests a new level of escalation.