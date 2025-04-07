The Swiss Market Index (SMI) fell by 6 percent on Monday, April 7, compared to the previous day. sda

The Swiss Market Index has fallen more than it has for years - around 17 percent within a month. But how did this happen? blue News answers the most important questions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss benchmark index SMI fell below 11,000 points on Monday - a drop of 17 percent compared to the high in March.

The main reason is the escalation in the global customs dispute: US President Trump imposed massive tariffs.

Other international markets also plummeted, heightening fears of a global trade war and recession.

On Monday, the Swiss stock market recorded a significant decline. Various factors have already led to similar crashes in the past. But why is there talk of a crash again right now? Is Trump to blame? And how will the market continue to develop?

blue News answers the most important questions about the SMI's plunge.

How much has the SMI fallen?

The SMI opened trading at 11,476.79 points and fell to a low of 10,820.84 points in the morning. This corresponds to a fall of around 6.46% compared with the closing price of the previous trading day, which was 11,648.83 points.

Compared to the previous month, the SMI has fallen by 17%. On March 3, 2025, the leading index was still at 13,166.68 points.

What factors contributed to this decline?

UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt sees a direct link between the markets and Trump's tariff policy. "The markets are uncertain, as Trump has imposed high tariffs and China has hit back with 34 percent," he explains in an interview with blue News. Europe could also take countermeasures. This would bring renewed uncertainty to the stock market.

Since the tariff hammering on Wednesday evening, the Swiss stock markets, as well as the markets worldwide, have only gone down. Last week, the SMI recorded its biggest slump since coronavirus.

How has the SMI performed so far this year?

Despite today's decline, the SMI had previously recorded a positive performance. Since the beginning of the year, the index has risen by 12.10% and reached an all-time high of 13,199.05 points in February 2025.

If you compare the year 2024, for example December, the decline no longer appears to be so great. The SMI stood at 11,400 points on December 20, 2024. That would be a decline of "only" 6 percent compared to today's level.

Are there historical comparisons with similar declines?

Yes, the SMI has experienced similar declines in the past, for example during the 2008 financial crisis. Such events are part of normal market volatility.

After a "Black Monday" in 1987, the SMI rose steadily. Only in 2003 and 2008, when the global economy was hit by massive crises, did the leading index also fall. It also fell sharply in 2020, when coronavirus swept the world: At that time, the SMI was over 11,000 points at the start of the year and fell to around 8,000 points in the meantime.

How could the markets develop in the coming days?

The short-term market trend is difficult to predict. It is possible that the markets will stabilize or that further fluctuations will occur.

Chief economist Daniel Kalt says: "It depends on whether Europe will take countermeasures to the Trump tariffs. If so, it is up to Trump whether he will impose further tariffs."

This would bring further uncertainty and could cause the markets, including the SMI, to falter further.

Which markets also fell today?

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 5.8% to a 16-month low.

The German DAX lost a full 10 percent and slipped into bear market territory.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 fell by 6 percent to its lowest level for a year.

The US markets are also likely to open in deep red this afternoon: S&P 500 futures are down almost 5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures are down about 4.5 percent.

What does this mean for my money?

The coverage ratios of some pension funds are also falling. Should we now be worried about the future? UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt says: "The coverage ratio of certain pension funds will fall. But it has to be said that pension funds are usually very broadly positioned."

They have alternative investments such as gold or real estate. Government bonds have also risen due to the situation. Kalt therefore says: "I wouldn't panic when it comes to pensions."