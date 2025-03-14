Hansjörg Wyss is against Trump's tax policy. KEYSTONE

The Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss is suspected of financing the "Families over Billionaires" organization, which has sparked debate in the USA. Elon Musk has also commented on this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has been linked to the financing of the "Families Over Billionaires" group, which opposes Trump's tax policy.

However, the organization is seen as a cover name for the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is linked to the Wyss Foundation.

Critics see this as an attempt to exert foreign influence on US politics. Show more

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss (89) has been linked to the funding of a progressive group in the US, according to theNew York Post(NYP). The group advocates for working families and criticizes Trump's tax policy.

The group "Families Over Billionaires" was founded after Trump's return to the White House and opposes the extension of Trump's 2017 tax law. According to the newspaper, the organization's campaign is supported by Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss entrepreneur.

The organization claims to be a grassroots organization supported by unions "as well as leaders and advocates from across the country." However, research by the New York Post casts doubt on this. It looks as if "Families Over Billionaires" is just another name for the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

The fund has received 280 million dollars from the Berger Action Fund, an interest group that works with the Wyss Foundation of Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, as previous reports and disclosures by affiliated groups show.

Just an alias?

Caitlin Sutherland of Americans for Public Trust sharply criticizes the organization, saying "Families Over Billionaires" is just an alias for the Sixteen Thirty Fund. Sutherland finds it ironic that a group that has received a lot of money from someone in another country is pretending to fight for American families. Elon Musk has also spoken out on the subject.

Wyss, who made his fortune mainly through the sale of his company Synthes to Johnson & Johnson, is a well-known supporter of liberal causes in the US. Due to his Swiss citizenship, however, he is not allowed to donate directly to political candidates in the USA. Nevertheless, he is said to have done so between 1990 and 2006 - without criminal consequences.

To comply with regulations aimed at preventing foreign influence on US elections, Wyss apparently uses so-called "dark money" groups - certain types of non-profit organizations that are not legally required to disclose their donors.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.