Swiss Post is in a tight spot. Avenir Suisse shows how it could be modernized. sda

More focus on the core business, fewer adventures in start-ups and digitalization - these are the demands of the Avenir Suisse think tank. But Federal Councillor Rösti is putting the brakes on, and postal management is defending its autonomy.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post is in a deep crisis due to falling letter volumes, growing competition and political pressure.

Avenir Suisse is calling for a return to the core business.

The think tank proposes drastic reforms: Dissolution of the loss-making digital division, possible sales of PostBus and PostFinance and the abolition of the letter monopoly.

While Federal Councillor Rösti also wants to streamline Swiss Post's mandate, the management is resisting excessive intervention and is focusing on modernization under the new CEO Pascal Grieder. Show more

Swiss Post is facing a turning point. Fewer and fewer letters, growing competition and political intervention are putting pressure on the state-owned company. While Federal Councillor Albert Rösti wants to tighten Swiss Post's mandate, the management is warning of a step backwards.

A new analysis by the Avenir Suisse think tank now presents five radical reform ideas - from the spin-off of entire divisions to the end of the letter monopoly. But which way out of the crisis?

Why is Swiss Post in crisis?

Swiss Post is caught between expectations of the public service and accusations of distortion of competition. It is struggling with fewer and fewer letters, falling sales at counters and branch closures. At the same time, it is investing in new business areas such as start-ups and the Publibike bike rental service - which is attracting criticism.

Avenir Suisse has an idea. A report states: "Swiss Post is the 'world champion' in the nationwide transportation of letters and parcels." This core business should once again take priority in the company's purpose and in the Federal Council's strategy. Where demand is changing due to digitalization, the public service must be adapted. If Swiss Post opens up to private capital and expertise, this could give it additional momentum - as German and Austrian Post have shown.

What are the political plans for Swiss Post?

The Economic Committee of the National Council (WAK) wants to restrict the scope of Swiss Post's activities. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti is also planning to narrow down the company's purpose in his postal reform by 2030. The aim: less adventure, more focus on the core business.

Avenir Suisse proposes: Political unbundling. "In future, the Confederation should manage its stake in Swiss Post - together with other federal companies - via a professionally managed holding company at the Federal Finance Administration (FFA)," according to a report by Avenir Suisse. In this way, the cost-effective provision of postal services and the public service will come to the fore in actual operations. Meanwhile, the regulation of the postal market should be shaped by politicians through ordinances and legislation.

How is Swiss Post's management reacting?

The management is firmly opposed to any encroachment on its entrepreneurial freedom. From November, Pascal Grieder will take the helm as the new CEO. He is to drive forward the modernization of Swiss Post - in an increasingly politically charged environment.

Why should digital expansion be stopped?

According to Avenir Suisse Head of Research Christoph Eisenring, "a shopping spree in areas where private companies already offer services is not appropriate for a state-owned postal service". He told the NZZ newspaper. The Digital Services division has made a loss of over CHF 291 million in four years - it should therefore be dissolved.

The Avenir Suisse report states that as long as Swiss Post is a state-owned company, it should limit itself to digital services that are closely linked to its core business. "The shopping spree launched a few years ago in areas where private companies already offer services is not appropriate for a state-owned postal service," it continues. The separate Digital Services division should therefore be dissolved - and those services linked to the core business should be integrated into Swiss Post.

What does the spin-off of PostBus and PostFinance mean?

Avenir Suisse sees hardly any synergies with the core business. Postbus could be sold to a transportation company - such as SBB. Postfinance should go public or be sold in order to finally be allowed to grant loans. In return, the ban on loans would be lifted and Postfinance would become a normal bank.

However, Federal Councillor Rösti rejects this: payment transactions should remain under the umbrella of Swiss Post.

What could the postal market look like in the future?

There is competition in the parcel business, while Swiss Post dominates the letter market with a 97.2 percent market share. Avenir Suisse is calling for the remaining monopoly to be abolished and for cost accounting to be separated in order to disclose cross-subsidies. In future, letters should only be delivered once or twice a week - this would bring new providers into play.